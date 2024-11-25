Esteghlal and Pakhtakor share the spoils in a goalless stalemate

TT – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Pakhtakor’s struggles continued after they played to a goalless stalemate in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 tie on Monday.

It was a result which suited neither side with Iran’s Esteghlal moving to four points with Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor one behind with only the top eight teams to advance to the knockout stage.

Esteghlal and Pakhtakor entered the game on the back of disappointing form in the competition with the Iranian side on a run of three consecutive defeats while Pakhtakor were without a win after four matches, leading to a cagey start.

Matchday Six next week will see Esteghlal face Al Ahli Saudi FC on Monday while Pakhtakor meet Al Ain FC a day later.