Sepahan held by Al Wehdat at AFC Champions League Two

TT – TEHRAN, Al Wehdat SC booked their AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 knockout stage spot after a 1-1 draw with Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC in their Group C tie at the Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

The result took Al Wehdat to 11, assuring them a top two finish while Sepahan, on seven points, are three behind Sharjah FC of the United Arab Emirates going into next week’s final matchday.

Feras Shilbaya was on target for Al Wehdat from the spot in the 44th minute and Stephen Nzonzi leveled the score with a header in the 63rd minute.

Sepahan meet Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol next week while Al Wehdat take on Sharjah FC.