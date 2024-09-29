Saman Ghoddos signs for Ittihad Kalba

TT – TEHRAN, Emirati football club Al Ittihad Kalba completed the signing of Iranian international winger Saman Ghoddos on Sunday.

The 31-year-old player has joined Kalba for an undisclosed fee.

The player has been a free agent since being released by Brentford over the summer.

Ghoddos’s countrymen Mehdi Ghaedi and Shahriyar Moghanlou have previously joined Kalba.

He will wear no. 44 shirt in the Emirati side.

The player had been linked with a move to Swedish club Malmo but opted to play in a Persian Gulf country.