TT – TEHRAN, Mohammad Ghorbani joined Orenburg football team and became the second Iranian player to join a Russian team.

Ghorbani has penned the Russian team on a 3.5-year contract.

Sepahan will receive €1m for the 22-year-old Iranian.

FC Orenburg, who sealed promotion to the Russian Premier League (RPL) in 2022/23 season, are 14th in the 16-team table.

On Tuesday, Sepahan’s young winger Kasra Taheri joined Russian club Rubin Kazan.