February 15, 2024

Iran move a place in FIFA ranking

Kamran D. February 15, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 3.00 out of 5)
Loading...
21 views

TT – TEHRAN,  Iran national football team moved one place to 20th in the latest edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, released on Thursday.

Team Melli advanced to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where they suffered a 3-2 loss against Qatar in the semifinals.

Qatar, who won the Asian Cup for the successive time, moved up 21 places to 37th.

Japan, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2023, remained Asia’s highest ranked side but moved down one spot at 18.

Argentina remain top followed by France and England.

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 4 April.

More Stories

Taremi fails to meet expectations in AFC Asian Cup

Kamran D. February 12, 2024

Iran football need rejuvenation

Kamran D. February 11, 2024

Iran beach soccer defeat Colombia in friendly match

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 10, 2024