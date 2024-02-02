We’re in right frame of mind against Japan: Beiranvand

TT – TEHRAN, Alireza Beiranvand is confident Iran will be up for the task when they take on Japan in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter-final on Saturday.

Three-time champions Iran needed penalties to see off the challenge of a spirited Syria in the Round of 16 while Japan enjoyed a serene passage, easily overcoming Bahrain.

Custodian Beiranvand said while fatigue is a concern, what really matters is mental strength and he said Team Melli are in the right frame of mind, the-afc.com reported.

“It will not be easy to play against Japan after 120 minutes against Syria. You saw some of the players having cramps towards the end of the game,” said Beiranvand, who emerged Iran’s hero after saving Fahd Youssef’s spot-kick in the shootout.

“However, the most important recovery is the mental one. I can see today that the players look happy and positive, so I think that will be very important for us,” the custodian added.

While four-time champions Japan are chasing their first title since emerging champions in 2011, Iran’s wait has been longer – having last lifted the coveted trophy in 1976.

Persepolis goalkeeper Beiranvand, however, believes Iran can get the better of Japan, who won their UAE 2019 semi-final showdown 3-0.

“We are here to make history and to make all the people in Iran happy. We know we will get a lot of positive energy from the Iran people.”