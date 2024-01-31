Preview – R16: IR Iran v Syria

At the age of 68, Syria head coach Hector Cuper boasts one of the most impressive managerial resumes in the tournament, having reached European finals with Spanish clubs Mallorca and Valencia as well as an Africa Cup of Nations final with Egypt in 2017, and the Argentina tactician believes that despite not winning any of those finals, he can be proud of his achievements.

“I may have been unfortunate in some of the finals,” said Cuper. “I might have made mistakes that cost me these finals, but to be able to reach so many finals including big competitions like the UEFA Champions League is a success in my opinion. I am happy with my career and will keep fighting until the end.

“It is the same here in Syria where I want to be able to help the team bring much needed joy to the Syrian people. No one knows about the result, but what I can promise the fans is that my team will fight for the 90 minutes.”

Facing the second highest ranked Asian team in Iran, the challenge will be complicated for the Eagles of Qasioun who are competing in the AFC Asian Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.