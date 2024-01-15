We focus on Hong Kong match, Ghoddos says

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team iconic player Saman Ghoddos says that the match against Palestine is finished and they just need to focus on their next game.

Saman spoke exclusively to the Tehran Times reporter in Qatar, discussing the highlights of the game and his excellent performance.

“We respect all the teams and all the teams are here for a reason. We respect them, they will make it difficult for us so we would like to play as good as possible,” he said about Palestine and also about Iran’s next opponents Hong Kong.

Asked him what did the coach say after the game, Ghoddos said, “Nothing special, to be honest. We will talk probably when we go to the hotel and tomorrow we will have a meeting but right now after the game we didn’t speak so much about the game.

Are Iran the main favorites of the tournament?

“There are too many games left that we don’t need to think about them now. We just need to focus on our next game which is against Hong Kong and then we’ll see where we go.

“I don’t see myself as a star, I just see myself as a team player, where there are other stars of the team which I rely on them. We have a very good squad. We have a couple of superb stars in the team. I’ll try to play as good as possible for them and they need to win the game for us and I will try to make them to win the game for us,” Ghoddos concluded.