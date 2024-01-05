Roma want to include Sardar Azmoun in their long-term plans [Report]

Roma Press – ROME, Roma are extremely satisfied with attacker Sardar Azmoun’s output since his arrival in the summer.

The 29-year-old has impressed both Mourinho and the club despite playing very limited minutes in the first months of this season.

His appearances off the bench have often resulted in Roma getting a result near the final minutes of almost any game Azmoun featured in.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma would like to include Azmoun in their long-term plans.

However, for the time being the club have not taken a decision yet as to whether trigger the option in his loan from Bayer Leverkusen or not.

Azmoun’s current price-tag is €13 million – a fee that Roma will not be able to afford if they fail to qualify for Champions League.