2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand: Iran seeded first

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran will be seeded first for the draw in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held at the official Final Draw ceremony on Thursday.

As the Host Association, Thailand will be also seeded first, with the remaining teams ranked by their performances at the previous edition in 2022.

The 16 teams will be divided equally into four groups to contest a one-round league format, with the top two finishers in each group qualifying for the Quarter-finals.

The 17th edition of the tournament will be held from April 17 to 28, 2024 in Thailand.

The seedings are as follow:

Pot 1 (Ranked 1st to 4th): Thailand, Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan

Pot 2 (5th to 8th): Tajikistan, Kuwait, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia

Pot 3 (9th to 12th): Iraq, Bahrain, Korea Republic, Myanmar

Pot 4 (13th to 16th): Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, China PR