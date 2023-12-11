Vahid Amiri to miss 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to hamstring injury

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team winger Vahid Amiri also missed the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to a foot injury.

The Persepolis player suffered a hamstring tear in the match against Al Nassr in the 2023 AFC Champions League in mid-September in Tehran and came off the bench in the match against Tajikistan’s Istiklol in Dushanbe in early November but his hamstring injury seems to have worsened and he would require some more time now.

He is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks

Amiri will not be fit for the Asian Cup, where Team Melli are drawn in Group C along with Palestine, Hong Kong and the UAE.

Amiri’s absence will be a huge blow for the national team and his club Persepolis.