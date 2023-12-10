December 10, 2023

STVV’s Zahiroleslam scores in draw against OHL

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 10, 2023
Hln.be – SINT-TRUIDEN, OHL take another point for the first time since mid-October. The score was 1-1 at Stayen.

After five consecutive defeats, OHL urgently needed to achieve a much-needed victory at Stayen. STVV, for its part, was undefeated for five league matches in a row and therefore played with the necessary confidence.

The home side opened the scoring when Steuckers crossed and Zahiroleslam dived well into the back of his defender to make it 1-0. It was only the Iranian-American striker’s first goal in the league. The Leuven defense stood there and watched it.

Zahiroleslam could even have scored his second on a pass from Bocat, but this time the finishing failed. A sad miss, as it turned out, because in minute 18 Braut suddenly headed the equalizer past Suzuki after a cross from Thorsteinsson.

The Norwegian striker was sacrificed on the half hour by coach Oscar Garcia, after Sagrado received a red card.

STVV misses an excellent opportunity to move up a little further in the rankings. OHL can thank its goalkeeper for scoring a goal for the first time since mid-October. Coach Oscar Garcia clearly still has a lot of work to do.

