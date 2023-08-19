Sardar Azmoun linked with AC Milan [Report]

Tasnim – LEVERKUSEN, According to German outlet BILD, AC Milan are preparing to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun.

It seems that the Rossoneri club management already have an agreement in place with the Iranian center-forward, although Italian sources deny the news.

Azmoun’s contract with the German outfit runs until the summer of 2027.

Azmoun, 28, only managed to score four goals and provide four assists last season in 1240 minutes played in total after 33 appearances across all competitions.

Another Iranian forward, Mehdi Taremi, had previously been linked with the Italian giant.