August 19, 2023

Sardar Azmoun linked with AC Milan [Report]

August 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Tasnim – LEVERKUSEN, According to German outlet BILD, AC Milan are preparing to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun.

It seems that the Rossoneri club management already have an agreement in place with the Iranian center-forward, although Italian sources deny the news.

Azmoun’s contract with the German outfit runs until the summer of 2027.

Azmoun, 28, only managed to score four goals and provide four assists last season in 1240 minutes played in total after 33 appearances across all competitions.

Another Iranian forward, Mehdi Taremi, had previously been linked with the Italian giant.

More Stories

FFIRI confirms September friendly with Angola

August 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran to play Uzbekistan in 2023 CAFA U-17 Championship opener

August 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Esteghlal earn hard-fought victory over Malavan [VIDEO]

August 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik