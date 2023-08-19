IPL: Esteghlal earn hard-fought victory over Malavan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team earned a late 1-0 win over Malavan on Thursday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek2.

Malavan player Mehran Ahmadi missed a penalty in the seventh minute.

Mohammadhossein Moradmand scored the hosts’ goal with a header in the 80th minute.

Sepahan, Esteghlal and Persepolis sit top of the table with six points out of two matches.

It was Malavan’s second loss in the new season.