August 19, 2023

Iran to play Uzbekistan in 2023 CAFA U-17 Championship opener

August 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – HISOR, Iran will start the 2023 CAFA U-17 Championship with a match against Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Ali Doosti-Mehr’s boys will also play Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on August 23, 25 and 27, respectively.

The tournament will be held in Hisor, Tajikistan from August 18 to 28.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia. It governs association football, futsal, and beach football in Central Asia. CAFA consists of six national association members.

