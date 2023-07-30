July 30, 2023

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): Iran drawn into Group B at beach soccer tournament

July 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
8 views

Tehran Times – MINSK, Iran beach soccer team learned their opponents in the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The competition will take place in the capital of Belarus, Minsk from Aug. 5 to 9.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Belarus, the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Group A consists of Russia, Uzbekistan, Oman and Egypt.

Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against Azerbaijan, slated for Aug. 5.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will compete in the Games.

More Stories

Paya Pichkah scores against Östersunds FK

July 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran U23 defeats Uzbekistan to register third win at 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

July 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Jahanbakhsh scores in friendly win over Villareal [VIDEO]

July 27, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik

slot gacor terbaik