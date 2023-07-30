July 30, 2023

Paya Pichkah scores against Östersunds FK

July 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Fotbolldirekt.se – OSTERSUND, GIF Sundsvall’s Paya Pichkah scored 1-0 in the first half away to Östersunds FK in the Superettan.

In the second half, Östersunds FK worked their way into the match, and equalized through Malcolm Stolt after 50 minutes of play. There were no more goals, and the match ended 1-1.

It was the sixth game in a row without a win for GIF Sundsvall.

Östersunds FK saw an early expulsion, when Cesar Weilid had to leave the field in the 22nd minute.

The match had no real character until GIF Sundsvall took the lead after just under half an hour of play, through Paya Pichkah played by Marcus Burman.

Immediately after the break, Malcolm Stolt pounced on a pass from Calvin Kabuye and equalized for Östersunds FK. It was also the last goal of the match.

Östersunds FK has two wins, two draws and one loss and 9–6 in goal difference in the last five matches, while GIF Sundsvall has two draws and three losses and 4–12 in goal difference. This was Östersunds FK’s sixth draw this season.

The result means that both teams have an unchanged position in the table, Östersunds FK in sixth place and GIF Sundsvall in twelfth place.

