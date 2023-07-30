July 30, 2023

Iran U23 defeats Uzbekistan to register third win at 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

July 30, 2023
Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran U23 team defeated Uzbekistan 5-0 at the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Friday.

Iran had started the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Turkmenistan but defeated Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan in their following matches.

Iran are scheduled to meet Tajikistan on Sunday.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan compete in the tournament.

The round-robin tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.

