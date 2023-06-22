June 22, 2023

Albacete interested in Amir Abedzadeh [Report]

June 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – ALBACETE, Segunda Division side Albacete has reportedly shown an interest in signing Iranian international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.

Abedzadeh parted ways with SD Ponferradina in early June.

The 30-year-old goalie joined SD Ponferradina in July 2021, making him the first Iranian to play for the club.

Spanish media reports suggest that Albacete is going to hire Abedzadeh.

Albacete, which was founded in 1940, is a team from Albacete in Castilla-La Mancha.

