IPL: Golmohammadi future at Persepolis uncertain [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis have won treble in 2022/23 season in Iran football but Yahya Golmohammadi has yet to reveal whether he will extend his contract for the next season.

The 52-year-old coach replaced Argentine Gabriel Calderon in January 2020 and won three Iran football league titles, one Hazfi Cup and two Super Cups in his three years spell.

A former Persepolis star, Golmohammadi played for them for seven seasons and is also a former of Iran international.

His coaching career has also seen him in charge of Saba, Tarbiat Yazd, Tractor, Nassaji, Zob Ahan and Naft Tehran.

Under his leadership, Persepolis won a silver medal in the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Now, the coach has said he needs to rest for several months.

“I have been under pressure in Persepolis over the past years. I need to rest because I feel tired. I would rather be off for at least six months. I have not yet decided on my future,” Golmohammadi said.