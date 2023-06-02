Alireza Beiranvand linked with Saudi Arabian clubs [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been reportedly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Representatives from Saudi Arabian clubs will travel to Tehran next week to start negotiations with the Iran international keeper.

Alireza Beiranvand has a release clause of $250,000 in his contract.

The 30-year-old goalie helped Persepolis win the treble in the 2022/23 season.

Beiranvand’s transfer could be a huge blow to Persepolis in the Iran league and AFC Champions League.