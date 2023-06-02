June 2, 2023

Alireza Beiranvand linked with Saudi Arabian clubs [Report]

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been reportedly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Representatives from Saudi Arabian clubs will travel to Tehran next week to start negotiations with the Iran international keeper.

Alireza Beiranvand has a release clause of $250,000 in his contract.

The 30-year-old goalie helped Persepolis win the treble in the 2022/23 season.

Beiranvand’s transfer could be a huge blow to Persepolis in the Iran league and AFC Champions League.

More Stories

2023 CAFA Nations Cup: Amir Ghalenoei announces initial squad list

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Golmohammadi future at Persepolis uncertain [Report]

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Esteghlal likely to part ways with Sa Pinto [Report]

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://statistik.anambaskab.go.id/slot-gacor/