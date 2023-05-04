Taremi assists as Porto qualify for the Portuguese Cup final [VIDEO]

Dn.pt – PORTO, The Dragons won by 3-2 against Famalicão in the second leg of the semi-finals after extra time.

After having won in Vila Nova de Famalicão last week by 2-1, the holders of the trophy saw the Minho team tie with goals from Cádiz (21 minutes) and Iván Jaime (75), with Galeno scoring the blue and white goal (28, penalty).

However, when everything indicated that the semi-final would be decided on penalties, Otávio (120+1 minutes) and ​​​​​​​Evanílson (120+4) ‘sealed’ the qualification of FC Porto.

Porto will face Sporting de Braga in the final of the Portuguese Cup scheduled for June 4 at the National Stadium.