IPL: Sepahan ease past Naft MS, Esteghlal draw with Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

May 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Sepahan football team provisionally moved top of the Iran Professional League as a 2-0 victory over rock bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman lifted them two points ahead of Persepolis.

On Friday, Nilson Junior and Sina Bakhtiarinasab (own goal) scored two goals for Sepahan in the second half in Masjed Soleyman.

In Tehran, Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Sanat Naft.

Esteghlal Peyman Babaei was on target from the penalty spot before the halftime and Mehdi Mamizadeh scored the equalizer just after the hour mark.

In Bandar Anzali, Mes Rafsanjan defeated Malavan 4-0, Mes lost to Tractor 3-1 in Kerman, and Zob Ahan defeated Foolad 2-0 in Isfahan.

On Saturday, Persepolis will play Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Nassaji will host Havadar and Gol Gohar play Aluminum in Sirjan.

