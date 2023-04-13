Naderi scores in Altay loss to Altınordu [VIDEO]

Izgazete.net – IZMIR, Altınordu won the TFF 2. Lig match against Altay, defeating them 2-1 with a goal scored in extra time.

In the 32nd week of Spor Toto 1st League, Altay and Altınordu met at Alsancak Mustafa Denizli Stadium.

The first goal of the match came from Altınordu’s Emircan Gürlük in the 46th minute, giving his team the 1-0 lead.

The second goal of the match came from Altay’s player Muhammad Nadiri in the 54th minute equalizing the match to make it 1-1.

The final goal of the match was scored in overtime. Altınordu won the match 2-1 with the goal scored by Ali Özgün.