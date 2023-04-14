IPL: Persepolis beat Mes Kerman to go top, Naft MS defeats Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – KERMAN, Persepolis football team kept the heat on Sepahan and Esteghlal in Iran Professional League (IPL) title race by beating Mes 3-1 in Kerman Friday night.

Saeid Sadeghi opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 22nd minutes and Giorgi Gvelesiani made it 2-0 from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Persepolis defender Morteza Pouraliganji scored an own goal in the 63rd minute.

Shortly after, Mes put Persepolis under pressure and created several scoring chances but their strikers lacked cutting edge.

Substitute Isa Alekasir was brought down in the penalty area and Gvelesiani converted the penalty in the 85th minute to make scoreboard 3-1.

In Masjed Soleyman, relegation-threatened Naft edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 and Nassaji and Aluminum shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Ghaemshahr.

On Saturday, Esteghlal will host Havadar in Tehran and Sepahan meet Mes Rafsanjan in Isfahan.

Malvan will face Tractor in Bandar Anzali and Gol Gohar play Foolad in Sirjan, while Paykan host struggling Sanat Naft.

Persepolis moved top of the table with 54 points, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal on 52 points and one game in their hands.