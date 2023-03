(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SIRJAN, Gol Gohar football team defeated 9-man Foolad 1-0 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Friday.

In the match, held in Sirjan, Mohammad Amin Hazbavi scored an own goal in injury time.

Foolad midfielder Vahid Heydarieh was shown his second yellow card in the 53rd minute and defender Aref Aghasi received a straight red card in the 68th minute.

Gol Gohar will play Persepolis in the competition’s quarterfinals in Tehran.