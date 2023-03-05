Iran defeats Thailand at 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship semis [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PATTAYA, The Iran futsal team defeated Thailand 5-1 in the 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship semifinals on Sunday.

Salar Aghapour and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi scored two goals each and Mehdi Karimi scored one goal.

Team Melli had started the campaign with an 11-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Group B and beat Egypt 3-1 in their second match.

Iran will play the winners of Japan and Saudi Arabia in the final match on Tuesday.

The international event started on March 1 in Pattaya city and will run until March 7.

Iran is competing at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of the preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.