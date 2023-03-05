Iran ready for AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Maryam Jahan Nejati

Tasnim – BURIRAM, Head coach Maryam Jahan Nejati says that his girls are well-prepared for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 qualifiers.

Iran is drawn with Bangladesh and Turkmenistan in Group H.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Turkmenistan on Wednesday (March 8) and play Bangladesh on Sunday (March 12).

“We want to do our best in the competition and can’t take anything for granted,” Jahan Nejati said.

“We are well-prepared for the competition after holding training camps in Amman and Tehran. Our players are motivated to do their best in the competition,” she added.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played on March 6-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11. The Finals are slated for March 3 to 16, 2024.