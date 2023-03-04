March 4, 2023

Taremi assists in Porto win over Chaves [VIDEO]

March 4, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Maisfutebol.iol.pt – CHAVES, FC Porto won this Saturday against Chaves 1-3 in a game that saw the home side reduced to nine players after the expulsions of João Mendes and Jô.

Sérgio Conceição’s team scored two goals in the first half, through Namaso and Otávio, to which Desp. Chaves responded with a Steven Vitória penalty in the second half.

Toni Martínez scored another, but the goal was disallowed by VAR. In injury time, Toni Martínez scored for real this time, after Taremi’s pass which concluded the final result.

Taremi assist

