Win against Qatar very important for Iran: Marfavi

Tasnim – FERGANA, Iran head coach Samad Marfavi says that the win against Qatar in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 is very important for them.

Iran edged past Qatar 1-0 in Group B on Wednesday.

“It was really a tough game because we faced an organized and strong team. But, as I had previously said, we were well aware of the Qatari side and finally won the match,” Marfavi said in the post-match news conference.

“We could have won the match with more goals but our players wasted their chances.

“The first match in every tournament is the most important match because a win can help the team mentally and technically,” Marfavi concluded.

Iran will meet Australia on Saturday, while Qatar play Vietnam.