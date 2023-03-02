March 3, 2023

Win against Qatar very important for Iran: Marfavi

March 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
243 views

Tasnim – FERGANA, Iran head coach Samad Marfavi says that the win against Qatar in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 is very important for them.

Iran edged past Qatar 1-0 in Group B on Wednesday.

“It was really a tough game because we faced an organized and strong team. But, as I had previously said, we were well aware of the Qatari side and finally won the match,” Marfavi said in the post-match news conference.

“We could have won the match with more goals but our players wasted their chances.

“The first match in every tournament is the most important match because a win can help the team mentally and technically,” Marfavi concluded.

Iran will meet Australia on Saturday, while Qatar play Vietnam.

More Stories

FFIRI: Team Melli coach to be appointed by March 11th [Report]

March 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh hands Hull City major fitness boost for West Brom clash

March 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard scores as Omonia advance to Cup semi-finals [VIDEO]

March 1, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan