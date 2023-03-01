Ansarifard scores as Omonia advance to Cup semi-finals [VIDEO]

Sport24.gr – NICOSIA, Omonia got a great result in a thriller, and are through to the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cup against APOEL thanks to a 2-0 away win.

Omonia found the qualifying goal in the 8th minute of stoppage time and with the 2-0 against APOEL and overturned the 1-2 defeat of the first match, booking a ticket for the semifinals of the Cyprus Cup.

The derby was decided by a penalty awarded at 90+4′ for Lhasa Dvali’s handball in the area. After a VAR examination of the play and strong protests from the home team, Roman Bezus, who had been substituted, executed the penalty accurately and wrote the final score.

The 1-0 was formed quite early and just as epic. APOEL’s Marquinios was on the ground after claiming the ball in the 11th minute, but the Omonia players continued the attack. The “blue and yellow” called for the game to be stopped, but the “clover” continued the attack, which ended in Karim Ansarifard’s header with which he opened the scoring.

This was the only good moment in the first hour of the game, with Omonia getting a goal in the 66th minute from a free kick. Three minutes later, Vladan Milojevic’s men had their first (double) chance, Fabiano saving Federico Maceda’s initial shot and then Kingsley Sarfo’s rebound.

In the 74th minute, APOEL had a good moment with Giorgi Kvilitaia and the derby was brought to a conclusion with the stoppage time penalty goal that gave Omonia their first win after two weeks of three derbies.