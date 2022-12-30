Mombeini takes over from Parhizgar as FFIRI secretary general

Insidethegame.biz – TEHRAN, Hedayat Mombeini has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

He has replaced Davoud Parhizgar who was working on an interim basis for the governing body since August.

Mombeini is a former Iranian referee and has also served on the FFIRI’s Board of Directors.

He will work under Mehdi Taj who was elected as President in August for a two-year term, replacing Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem.

Azizi Khadem was removed from the Presidency in February after just a year in charge with his reign being tarnished by legal and economic uncertainties regarding various contracts.

Mombeini has taken the role in a period of unrest in Iran following large-scale protests across the country after the death of Mahsa Amini.