Jahanbakhsh receives interest from German and Greek clubs [Report]

The Bundesliga could perhaps soon welcome another World Cup player. Alireza Aahanbakhsh ‘s advisor confirmed to the Greek news portal ‘sdna.gr’ that clubs from Germany have expressed an interest.

“Besides Panathinaikos, there is another Greek club interested in Alireza, along with teams from the USA and Germany,” said Amir Hashemi.

Hashemi did not reveal which clubs are specifically interested in Germany and the United States. However, other reports claim MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps had shown interest.

Jahanbakhsh is under contract in Rotterdam until 2025. A move to the Bundesliga would be the second trip to one of the top five leagues for the Iranian international. The 29-year-old was active at Brighton & Hove Albion from 2018 to 2021.