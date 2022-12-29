Positive Allahyar update emerges before Birmingham City trip

Hulldailymail.co.uk – HULL, Hull City head to Birmingham City for their final match of 2022 tomorrow night.

Lewie Coyle faces a race against time to be fit for Hull City’s Friday night clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s after picking up a knock. But Iranian international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is pushing for a start.

Coyle came off the bench to deliver a pinpoint cross for Oscar Estupinan to head in City’s equaliser against Blackpool on Boxing Day, and proved one of the Tigers’ best-attacking outlets this season.

The experienced defender and club captain is the only doubt for the first of two away games over the long holiday weekend with Wigan Athletic quickly following on Monday afternoon.

“The squad is good,” Rosenior told Hull Live. “Coyley took a whack on the foot and he is someone that I’ll assess today (Thursday).

“I thought he was outstanding when he came on against Blackpool. He’s someone that I can really trust and rely on, but if he’s not 100 percent right then I can’t risk that.

“Apart from that, everyone’s good.”

Rosenior added: “You can see that we’re getting so many more crosses into the box than we were before, so many more entries into the attacking third and Coyley has been outstanding, not just this season.

“I’m close with his family, I know what he’s about and he’s the type of character I love having about, and he’s someone that we can build and move forward with in the future.”

Allahyar’s four-month absence finally came to an end in the second half of the 1-1 draw with the Seasiders when he came off the bench to a rapturous reception from the 19,000-strong home crowd, and Rosenior says the 21-year-old will be considered for a start.

“He’s great,” Rosenior said. “He’s full of energy and he’s ready to go. He was a little bit rusty which is to be expected, but he brings something different that I don’t think anybody else in the squad has, in terms of his directness and his pace. his enthusiasm to take players on in one-v-one situations so he comes into my thinking for tomorrow.

“Possibly, we have to see what’s right in terms of his overall fitness and where he is but he’s in my thoughts.”