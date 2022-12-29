Taremi scores hattrick against Arouca, moves to top of Liga Portugal top scorers table [VIDEO]

Mehr News – PORTO, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi who plays for Porto FC scored three goals in their match against FC Arouca in the Liga Portugal on Wednesday night.

FC Porto won by a big margin of 5-1 against FC Arouca in Matchday 14 of the Liga Portugal Bwin.

The Iranian forward’s hattrick helped his team finish the year with a decisive victory.

Otávio, Taremi (3), and Opoku (Own goal) were the scorers for Porto’s goals, whereas Bruno Marques reduced the deficit for Arouca (75′) and made the final score 5-1 at the Estádio do Dragão.

Mehdi Taremi, who was in seventh place in the top scorers’ table with 6 goals prior to the Wednesday match, has now moved up with 9 goals into first place next to Gonçalo Matias Ramos of Benfica.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIL89XqIB6M