Ali Karimi scores in Kayserispor loss to Alanyaspor [VIDEO]

Dha.com.tr – ALANYA, Alanyaspor defeated Kayserispor 3-1 in the 16th week of Spor Toto Super League.

In the 21st minute, Alanyaspor moved forward and opened the scoring. Ahmed Hassan, who found the ball in front of the penalty spot, scored his side’s first goal to make it 1-0 for the hosts.

Alanyaspor increased the difference to 2 in the 37th minute. Yusuf Özdemir gave his side a 2-0 lead toward the end of the first half of the match.

Developing in the 59th minute, Kayserispor reduced the difference to 1 goal. Ramazan gave his pass to Ali Karimi whose shot went into the net to make it 2-1.

Alanyaspor then won a penalty in the 68th minute. Eduardo initially took the penalty, which was blocked by goalkeeper Bilal, but the shot was retaken due to a violation of the rules. The retake was taken by Efecan Karaca who sent the keeper the wrong way to make the final score 3-1.