The postcards of Ezatolahi, the Iranian globetrotter: “Playing in a World Cup is a proud moment, we wanted the round of 16”

GianlucaDimarzio.com – LONDON, Our interview with the Iranian midfielder who dreamed of Ronaldo as a child, the past, fair play in the match against the United States, and the round of 16 dreams.

When the phone rings, Saeid Ezatolahi is in London. “A few days off, then I go back to work”, he tells us. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder currently plays for Velje BK in Denmark. He is back from his second World Cup with the Iran national team. Between joy, sacrifice, and great regret, he tells spoke with Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“The World Cup with Iran is a dream, even if…”

Ezatolahi is a globetrotter. He has played in seven different countries. We repeat, he is only 26 years old. The journey starts from Iran and passes through Spain, Russia, Belgium, Scotland, Qatar, and finally Denmark. But the first postcard of our chat comes from Doha, the city of the World Cup, where Saeid had already been with Al-Gharafa. “Playing a competition of this level is everyone’s dream: I am grateful to have had this opportunity again after Russia 2018.”

“It is an honor to be able to put my qualities at the service of the nation, it makes me proud ”. But, as we said before, there is one regret: “We hoped to qualify for the knockout stage, we nurtured this dream, we believed in it and worked hard for it. We will continue to do so in view of 2026”. Saeid puffs out his chest, proud: “ We want to be the first in history to make it for Iran”.

Password: Learn

“In general, however, it was a positive experience: I learned a lot”. The recurring concept of this interview: always learn, and become stronger, and more aware. But let’s get back to us. “Seeing my family cheering for me on the biggest stage in the world is the greatest aspiration that can be achieved. I’m happy and now I’m looking ahead, I want to improve for the next competitions”.

“Impressive Bellingham. Moved by USA Fair Play”

Queiroz’s World Cup did not start well. 6-2 against England, star Jude Bellingham: “That boy is impressive. He destroyed us and left me speechless. He’s 19 but he plays like he’s 30. Maturity, power, and self-confidence. He will become one of the best in his role, or maybe he already is ”. A moment of silence, and we hear Ezatolahi’s pride (and joy) again: “After that beating, however, we got up again: the victory against Wales was a wonderful emotion. We could only win to stay alive, otherwise, everything would have been in vain. The atmosphere was amazing. We were ready to fight for each other, and we did. We won”.

The second postcard that remains impressed tastes like fair play. Ezatolahi, sitting on the ground after his loss to the United States, weeps. Iran is out of the World Cup after a wrestling match. Next to him, two players from the USA (Yedlin and Sargent) console him. “ Football, sport, is this. I think this is the best image to represent the values ​​of a World Cup. There is everything: fight, tears, sweat, friendship, and respect for the opponent. They taught me this from an early age: shake hands with those you just challenged. They are enemies in battle, but when the referee blows his whistle three times, we respect each other. The gesture of the US footballers moved me, and I really appreciated it. It is the postcard that I will always carry with me from this 2022”. And here her voice breaks… “We wanted so badly to qualify ”. “We wanted it so bad, mate,” Saeid repeats on the phone. Like a mantra, a memorandum to work harder than before.

“I won’t forget my past: In Iran, I dreamed of Ronaldo. Guys, be strong”

Then the mind takes him back home to Iran. “It wasn’t easy getting here. At 26 I have 50 caps for the national team, I have played in two World Cups and I feel ready for the big leap. But I grew up in a poor country, I didn’t have access to football schools. Like many of my national teammates, we played on the road. I imagined I was Ronaldo the Phenomenon. I loved it. I tried to replicate his movements on the streets. I dreamed of emulating his path. But I was a child on the Iranian streets. And I don’t forget my past ”.

“I think about it often. It pushes me to always give my best, to achieve my goals with passion and dedication. I was lucky enough to have a footballer father: he helped me make the right choices in the decisive moments when I was a kid. I always tell the very young to believe in themselves and to stay strong, in the best moments as in the worst. Football puts you in front of many challenges, you have to be ready even for the difficult ones. Be strong and you will achieve what you dream of”. Word of Saeid Ezatolahi, an Iranian boy who dreamed of Ronaldo.