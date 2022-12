(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team will play a friendly match with Uzbekistan in April.

Ehsan Osouli, the spokesperson of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), has confirmed the news.

The federation earlier announced that Team Melli would play friendly matches with Brazil.

Iran, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, finished runner-up in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup held in Kuwait in October.