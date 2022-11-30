Iran midfielder Ebrahimi undergoes foot surgery

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football team midfielder Omid Ebrahimi underwent foot surgery on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old player suffered an injury just two minutes after coming off the bench in the friendly match against Nicaragua in Tehran.

Ebrahimi, who is a member of Qatari club Al-Wakrah, requires two months to recover.

Ebrahimi also represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Yesterday, Iran failed to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.