Carlos Queiroz proud of his Iranian players

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran football team head coach Carlos Queiroz says that he is very proud of his players.

Iran lost to England 6-2 in its Group B opener at the 2022 World Cup and is scheduled to play Wales on Friday.

“Everybody knows the present circumstances and environment of my players,” the former Manchester United assistant manager said.

“It’s not the best environment in terms of commitment and concentration because they are affected by those issues.

“They are human beings, they’re kids. I’ve known them for a lot of years. They only have one dream, which is to follow the legends of the Iranian country, play for the country, play for the people, enjoy to play for the people.

“And I’m very proud of them. The way they stand up, keep fighting, score two goals in these circumstances. I’m very proud of what they did.

“But of course, if you want one example, 2014, 2018, we had full support from the fans. And now you saw what happened today.

“That’s why my duty, it is probably to invite the fans who are here already to support the team or they should stay home,” he added.

“Why did they come here to be against the team? We don’t need them. It’s much better they stay home. Because to have fans who only support the team when we are winning, we don’t need them. It’s something that the players of course can feel when they are playing,” Queiroz stated.