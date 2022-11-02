November 2, 2022

Esteghlal crowned champions of Iran’s Super Cup

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 1.00 out of 5)
Loading...
46 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Nassaji 1-0 on Wednesday to win Iran’s Super Cup.

In the match held in Kerman’s Shahid Bahonar Stadium, Arsalan Motahari scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute.

Esteghlal won the title for the first time.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League’s season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis are the most decorated team in Super Cup, winning the title four times.

More Stories

QQMEGA368: Situs Judi & Slot Online Terbesar Terpercaya Indonesia

56 mins ago qqmega368 qqmega368

Queiroz’s return gives Iran hope of World Cup history

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran start 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on high [VIDEO]

3 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan