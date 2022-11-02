Iran start 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on high [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran started the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Tuesday on high note, beating Paraguay 5-2.

Mohammad Mokhtari, Ali Mrshekari (two goals), Mohammad Ahmadzadeh, Mehdi Shirmohammadi were on target for Team Melli.

Iran will play the U.S. and Japan in Group B in the following days.



Hosts UAE, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia are in Group A.

In its eleventh edition, the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup is the most prestigious annual competition in the sand version of the game. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup takes place every two years.

After a round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will meet in the semifinals and subsequent finals. The third and fourth place teams will compete for places 5th-8th. All matches take place in the main stadium at Kite Beach in Dubai.

Russia is the most successful team, having won four tournaments.

Iran has won the title three times.