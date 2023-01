(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-20 football team will travel to Belarus on November 3rd to hold a training camp in the European country.

Iran, headed by Samad Marfavi, prepares for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup.

The competition will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from March 1st to 18th.

Iran U-20 football team will play two friendly matches with Belarus U-20 team in its training camp.