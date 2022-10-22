Iran to face Nicaragua in friendly [Report]

NASSAU, BAHAMAS. JUNE 10th: Teamphoto of Nicaragua during the match between Bahamas and Nicaragua as part of the 2022 Concacaf Nations League held at the Thomas Robinson stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. (PHOTO BY ANDREA VILCHEZ/CONCACAF/STRAFFON IMAGES/MANDATORY CREDIT/EDITORIAL USER/NOT FOR SALE/NOT ARCHIVE)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran football team will play Nicaragua in its last warm-up match ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Head of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj said Team Melli will meet Nicaragua, who is ranked 142nd in the FIFA ranking, just before traveling to Doha but he has not determined the place of the match.

The central American team has recently lost to Qatar 2-1 in Marbella, Spain in a friendly match.

Iran’s foreign-based players will be absent in this match.

Team Melli has been drawn into Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the US, and Wales.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against England on November 21.

Iran edged Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in late September in a training camp in Austria.