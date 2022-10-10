Arsenal & Chelsea interested in signing Taremi [Report]

Tasnim – LONDON, Arsenal could rival Chelsea for the signature of 30-year-old Iranian international striker Mehdi Teremi.

A Bola claims Taremi has fired his way onto Mikel Arteta’s shortlist with seven goals and six assists in 11 games.

The 30-year-old striker currently plays for FC Porto and is penciled in to make a switch to England after the World Cup.

The Iran international is in his third season with Porto.

And Taremi, who has a total of 56 strikes for the Portuguese giant, has already been linked with a move to Chelsea.

But it’s Arsenal who is reportedly leading the race this winter.