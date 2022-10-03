Shahab Zahedi scores in Puskas draw with MOL Fehérvár FC [VIDEO]

www.szekesfehervar.hu – FELCSUT, The ninth round of the Hungarian OTP Football League has completed, and the teams of Puskás Akadémia and MOL Fehérvár FC fought for three points but ultimately settled for a draw.

The first half did not bring an eye-catching game, Puskás was somewhat more active with a goal that was called off as well as a few shots that came off the goalposts.

It was not until the 57th minute when Baluta passed to Tamás Kiss, who put the ball into the center from the right, where the incoming Zahedi shot into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0.

The hosts were happy until the 79th minute when MOL’s Ruben Pinto sent the ball to the center at the short post following Dárdai’s corner kick, and Kodro shot it in at the long post to level things at 1-1.