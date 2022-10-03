Iran to play Vietnam in AFC Futsal Asian Cup QF 

Tehran Times – KUWAIT CITY, Group C winner Iran, seeking a 13th title, will face Group D runner-up Vietnam in the quarterfinals round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022 on Tuesday.

The defending champion defeated Lebanon 9-0 on Sunday to end the Group C campaign with a perfect record of three wins.

Salar Aghapour (two goals), Hossein Tayebi (two goals), Mustafa Rhyem (own goal), Moslem Oladghobad, Bahman Jafari, Mohammad Hossein Bazyar, and Mehdi Karimi were on target for Iran.

Iran had already defeated Indonesia 5-0 and Chinese Taipei 10-0 in its previous matches.