Tasnim – TEHRAN, Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held on November 4th.

The Tehran derby will be the last match of the Iran Professional League (IPL) before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins.

Soheil Mahdi, head of the Iran Football League Organization, said the the league will restart after Team Melli returns from the World Cup.

Persepolis sits top of the table, while Esteghlal is third in the IPL.