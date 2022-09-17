September 17, 2022

Magyar Kupa: Zahedi scores twice to help Puskás defeat Csákvár

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Nemzetissport.hu – CSAKVAR, Puskás Academy won 5-2 as a guest of Csákvár on Saturday’s 3rd round match day of the Hungarian Football Cup and progressed to the next round.

In the 23rd minute, Patrik Zelizi brought down Sahab Zahedi inside the penalty area, and the Puskás Academy legionnaire scored from the spot.

Slagveer then increased the visitor’s score in the 26th minute.

The match was then decided in the 33rd minute, as Zahedi scored his second goal, and had Puskás leading by three to zero. 

Although the home team improved at the beginning of the second half, and scored a goal just before the break and then after the restart in the second, the NB I league team scored two more goals with a brace from Colley (79th & 88th)and won 5-2.

