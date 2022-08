45 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal earned its second win out of three matches in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Kevin Yamga scored the winner in the match against Mes Kerman in the 75th minute.

Some 500 tickets were dedicated exclusively to women in a special area designated for women at the Azadi Stadium.

Furthermore, Zob Ahan and Mes Rafsanjan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Isfahan, Paykan beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0, and Nassaji drew 2-2 with Malavan at home.